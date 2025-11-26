Researchers issue warning about concerning spread of dangerous illness: 'Has not yet been fully identified'

Controlling the spread will allow people in affected areas to maintain good health in livestock and humans.

Rift Valley fever is infecting livestock in Africa, causing economic and health concerns, as reported by the Conversation.

One mystery scientists are trying to solve is how the virus persists in the environment between major outbreaks. The Conversation stated that it's "believed to survive in the environment within a 'wild reservoir' of animals — such as certain antelopes, deer, and possibly even reptiles — though this reservoir has not yet been fully identified."

What's happening?

According to the Conversation, the Rift Valley fever virus was first found in Kenya in 1931. The most recent outbreak began earlier this year in September in Senegal.

Rift Valley fever is transmitted to livestock through mosquito bites and has affected cattle in East and West Africa. It is transmitted when mosquitoes feed on infected animals and then transmit the virus to other animals through their bites.

It can also be transmitted to humans.

People who are exposed to an infected animal's blood or organs through veterinary work, slaughtering, or butchering have the most risk. Humans can also get infected through mosquitoes. Researchers have not observed any human-to-human transmission.

Humans typically have mild flu-like symptoms, but a small number of people suffer complications or even death.

The disease causes high morbidity in animals. Cattle can suffer reduced milk production and death in newborn and unborn calves. Death occurs in adult cattle in 10% to 20% of cases, per the Independent.

The largest concern is for livestock farmers. If their livestock becomes infected, they may face heavy economic losses.

Why is controlling the transmission of Rift Valley fever important?

Since Rift Valley fever is primarily transmitted through mosquito bites, it is important to control the mosquito population. Controlling the spread can stop transmission and allow people in affected areas to maintain good health in livestock and humans.

The Conversation noted that outbreaks have occurred in Africa every five to 15 years. Environmental conditions are thought to be the cause since the outbreaks typically coincide with extreme weather events. Periods of heavy rainfall and rising temperatures caused by human-induced pollution create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

What's being done about the transmission of Rift Valley fever?

In order to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne virus, it is important to control mosquito populations. The Conversation reported that scientists have also developed a vaccine that livestock farmers can use in advance. For humans at high risk, a vaccine is in development, but it has only been used experimentally.

Health experts advise humans at high risk to wash their hands regularly, wear protective gear, and consistently use mosquito nets or repellents.

By raising awareness and reducing planet-warming pollution, the environment becomes less hospitable for mosquitoes. These actions can also help reduce the number and severity of extreme weather events that create wet breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

