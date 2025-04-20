  • Outdoors Outdoors

Video shows heart-racing moment rhino chases after tourists in safari: 'Must have been provoked'

"They probably did something to piss it off."

by Gabriel Holton
"They probably did something to piss it off."

Photo Credit: iStock

Rhinos, despite being the namesake of a particularly irritable "Spider-Man" villain, are rather docile animals. When left alone, rhinos will hardly attack, so when news of a rhinoceros being aggressive toward humans hits the news, there tend to be questions about the deeper story involved.

A video, originally posted on X, is sparking debate after a clip was shared of a rhinoceros chasing two safari jeeps in Manas National Park in India. The clip shows the rhino keeping pace with the vehicles and ramming its horn toward the side of one of them.

While the clip initially shocked viewers, many users are now questioning whether the encounter was provoked. The video shows the drivers of both vehicles honking their horns, suggesting that the animal may have been agitated before the video started.

Encounters such as this one do not just put humans at risk but also local animal populations. When wild animals attack humans, even when approached, the risk of euthanization is very real for the animals.

For a severely endangered species, the risk is even greater. Protected ecosystems such as Manas National Park are home to endangered species like the greater one-horned rhino. Human irresponsibility can undermine years of conservation work.

Moments like these are a stark reminder of the fragile balance of ecotourism and environmental respect. Similar cases have been reported where animal populations are put at risk, so choosing eco-friendly travel locations is important to consider before getting into a situation like this.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Many commenters have expressed a similar suspicion about the video, noting that it was generally out of character for the animals to behave in this way.

"Rhinos are usually peaceful animals — this one must have been provoked," one user commented on the post.

"They probably did something to piss it off," another user added.

Park authorities are aware of the incident and urged visitors in a statement to follow the strict guidelines and keep a safe distance from the wildlife. Regardless of what really happened before the camera started rolling, respect should be paid to wildlife, especially those whose populations are already in danger.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x