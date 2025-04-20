Video shows heart-racing moment rhino chases after tourists in safari: 'Must have been provoked'

"They probably did something to piss it off."

Rhinos, despite being the namesake of a particularly irritable "Spider-Man" villain, are rather docile animals. When left alone, rhinos will hardly attack, so when news of a rhinoceros being aggressive toward humans hits the news, there tend to be questions about the deeper story involved.

A video, originally posted on X, is sparking debate after a clip was shared of a rhinoceros chasing two safari jeeps in Manas National Park in India. The clip shows the rhino keeping pace with the vehicles and ramming its horn toward the side of one of them.

Terrified tourists scream hysterically as pissed off rhino chases safari car and tries to flip it



Close call took place during drive through India's Manas National Park

While the clip initially shocked viewers, many users are now questioning whether the encounter was provoked. The video shows the drivers of both vehicles honking their horns, suggesting that the animal may have been agitated before the video started.

Encounters such as this one do not just put humans at risk but also local animal populations. When wild animals attack humans, even when approached, the risk of euthanization is very real for the animals.

For a severely endangered species, the risk is even greater. Protected ecosystems such as Manas National Park are home to endangered species like the greater one-horned rhino. Human irresponsibility can undermine years of conservation work.

Moments like these are a stark reminder of the fragile balance of ecotourism and environmental respect. Similar cases have been reported where animal populations are put at risk, so choosing eco-friendly travel locations is important to consider before getting into a situation like this.

Many commenters have expressed a similar suspicion about the video, noting that it was generally out of character for the animals to behave in this way.

"Rhinos are usually peaceful animals — this one must have been provoked," one user commented on the post.

"They probably did something to piss it off," another user added.

Park authorities are aware of the incident and urged visitors in a statement to follow the strict guidelines and keep a safe distance from the wildlife. Regardless of what really happened before the camera started rolling, respect should be paid to wildlife, especially those whose populations are already in danger.

