Malaysia rescuers capture bloated 16-foot python after it swallows goat from resort pen

After nearly two hours, local civil defense personnel in Jitra, Malaysia, safely captured a large reticulated python that had apparently eaten a goat from a resort pen.

What happened?

The New Straits Times reported that Kubang Pasu district officials captured a 16-foot reticulated python weighing about 120 pounds after it ate a goat from a resort enclosure on Jalan Wang Tepus in Cherok Langsat.

According to the New Straits Times, District Civil Defense officer Captain (PA) Mohd Adenin Suhaimi said the department got the distress call at 5:04 p.m. and then deployed Syed Aswad Syed Syeh and three other personnel. The operation ended at 7:07 p.m.

"Thanks to the swift and controlled action by the team, the reticulated python measuring about 5m and weighing an estimated 55kg was safely captured without any injuries to members of the public or rescue personnel," Mohd Adenin said in a statement.

He added: "Based on the snake's swollen abdomen, it was believed to have just swallowed a goat."

Why does it matter?

Since January, the Kubang Pasu Civil Defense Force has handled 305 snake-capture cases across the district, Mohd Adenin said, involving different species in residential areas, orchards, resorts, public premises, and villages.

As humans continue to expand urban development into wild habitats, interactions with wildlife will continue to increase. When dangerous animals find their way into neighborhoods, it creates a stressful situation for humans and the animals.

Animals often don't attack unless provoked, which is why it's important to give them space when you can. Most attacks are less about aggressive animals and more about these creatures being startled and trying to defend themselves.

What's being done?

Authorities contained the python, removed it from the area, and avoided any injuries. Mohd Adenin urged the public not to approach or try to catch wild animals themselves and instead to contact authorities.

You can make your home and yard less hospitable to snakes and other creatures by keeping areas clean and organized so they don't have places to hide, and by limiting easily accessible food sources.

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