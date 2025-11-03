Residents celebrate major turnaround of crucial water supply: 'We have seen steady recovery'

Reservoirs in the Lake District, U.K., are recovering after a period of drought, thanks to Storm Amy at the beginning of October.

United Utilities confirmed to the News & Star that water levels have increased at both the Haweswater Reservoir and Thirlmere Reservoir, reaching 65%, higher than they are generally this time of year.

"Following weeks of heavy rainfall, we have seen steady recovery in reservoir levels across the region," a United Utilities spokesperson said to Times & Star.

Preserving our water reservoirs is essential to keep our cities functioning and thriving. Many reservoirs around the world have been threatened by droughts for years, and some glaciers are melting too fast, all of which affects drinking water, food security, and hydropower. Prioritizing hydropower is necessary to reduce industries' reliance on fossil fuels, which contribute to rising temperatures.

This is great news for the Lake District, as these reservoirs saw a significant shrinkage this summer, prompting United Utilities to ask customers to reduce their water usage and behave as if they were in a drought. United Utilities also has some unaccounted water losses to replace from earlier this year.

United Utilities released data, after being prompted by a Freedom of Information Request, that they had lost 3,168 megaliters of water in the Whitehaven, Workington, and St Bees area. The company explained that water loss is due to industrial sites without meters, misuse of the water network, leaks in the reservoir, and excessive household use.

United Utilities is committed to maintaining these high levels by installing thousands of smart meters and upgrading its infrastructure.

The spokesperson said: "As stocks recover, we are working hard to bring leakage down, and we are currently finding and fixing up to 1,000 leaks a week. We also want to thank our customers for their continued support in saving water in their homes and gardens."

