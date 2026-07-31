Exploited pregnant pony was rescued before labor, and her foal never knew the life she escaped

"Tourists could have their photographs taken with her or sit on her back."

A pony named Halima is capturing hearts online after her journey from a tourist attraction to a rescued mother gained hundreds of thousands of views.

What happened?

In a video shared by The Dodo, Halima's rescuer Susan explained that the pony had been used as an attraction for tourists to take photos with while she was heavily pregnant.

"The pony had to stay all day tied up with a saddle on, and tourists could have their photographs taken with her or sit on her back," Susan said.

Luckily, Susan negotiated with Halima's owner to take her to a new, safer home.

While Halima was being transported to her new home, she gave birth to a healthy foal.

Not long after, the pair was brought to their new home, where they could graze freely for the first time.

"She was quite nervous. She'd never had that experience before. And we let them run free," Susan said in the video.

Why does it matter?

Susan said Halima seemed hesitant when she first stepped onto grass, which suggested that everyday comforts like soft bedding, open space, or time outdoors may have been unfamiliar to her.

After the rescue, Halima was given proper care, including safe transport, a clean stable, a place to rest, and enough room for both her and her young to settle in.

That care meant her foal began life under far better circumstances than the ones his mother had endured.

Stories like this highlight the exploitation of animals in the tourism industry, and the hope they can be given through rescues.

People in the comments were captivated by Halima's story.

One commenter wrote, "The way she looked in the beginning of the video was absolutely heartbreaking, it made me cry."

"Wow, thank you for rescuing this poor overworked pony," another wrote.

"Thank goodness the pony and her foal are now safe," another commented.

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