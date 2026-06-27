Storm-rescued magpie never left, and now 'helps' with its rescuer work

"She's about 6 or 7 weeks old now, and very friendly and mischievous."

Animal lovers online are being charmed by a magpie that is "helping" the person who adopted it with her work.

In the viral video, "Chook," the magpie seems eager to join in on every job. After being nursed back to health following a storm, the bird decided it was not going anywhere and joined the family.

What happened?

According to Derrin Cramer, the bird's adopter, after "our neighbor found her blown out of the nest after a storm about a month ago… he took it home until I could collect [her]." Rather than flying off once it was well, the bird stayed nearby and became a constant presence in Cramer's life.

Cramer added that "she's about 6 or 7 weeks old now, and very friendly and mischievous. I've been working on a kitchen plan this week and today Chook was 'helping,' mostly by pinching my pen and pencil and wanting to be in the thick of the action."

The bird was then shown flopping onto its back, begging for scratches and being an adorable, albeit distracting, pet. Chook clearly wasn't helping Cramer with her work, but she didn't seem to mind, laughing at the bird's antics and giving it some belly rubs.

Commenters on the video shared in Cramer's delight.

"Such a sweetheart of a bird, what joy," one said.

"This is the cutest thing ever!!" another gushed.

Why does it matter?

A bird surviving a storm because someone stepped in is a reminder of how vulnerable wildlife can be during extreme weather.

It also highlights how intelligent and observant birds such as magpies can be. Magpies are known for their curiosity, problem-solving abilities, and social behavior, making it less surprising that one might closely watch, or even "help" with the routines of the human who helped it recover.

If someone encounters an injured or distressed wild animal after a storm, contacting a licensed wildlife rehabilitator is typically the safest step.

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