After a broken leg, 2 surgeries, and months of care, rescued gorilla Parry is finally reunited with his group

The short video captures the end of a difficult rehabilitation journey.

A rescued gorilla's long recovery is giving animal lovers a reason to celebrate online.

After months of treatment for a debilitating injury, Parry is now heading back into the forest and rejoining his group.

What happened?

Ape Action Africa, a wildlife rescue organization, shared news of Parry's return in a recent Instagram post, saying the gorilla is now in the forest.

The short video captures the end of a difficult rehabilitation journey. In its caption, the organization wrote: "After months of surgery, specialist care, and a long road back, Parry is back where he belongs. Back in the forest."

According to the post, Parry initially required treatment after suffering a broken leg. His complex recovery involved two surgeons traveling from the UK to help with Parry's injury. After weeks of careful monitoring and care, Parry has now returned to his family and is back under the trees.

Why does it matter?

Before returning to the forest, Parry spent months in rehabilitation under close observation with support from veterinary specialists.

Gorilla rescue and rehabilitation efforts like this can play an important role in protecting vulnerable animals while also supporting healthier forest ecosystems.

Stories like Parry's also shine a light on the people behind conservation efforts—from caregivers on the ground to surgeons willing to travel internationally to help give animals a second chance.

What are people saying?

People in the comment section were quick to chime in with appreciation for Parry's caregivers.

"Well done everyone!" one commenter said.

"Wonderful news! Thank you to everyone who made this possible for Parry!" another added.

"Hope he continues to thrive," another said.

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