Rescued New York goat who lost both back legs to frostbite now gets around on handstands

"She is getting around [and] adapting beautifully."

Tommy, a rescued goat, is capturing attention online after her owners shared one of her most unusual habits: Rather than relying on her wheelchair, she often gets around by balancing on her front legs in a handstand-like posture.

What happened?

The Dodo shared videos from Lancaster Farm Sanctuary featuring Tommy, who lost both of her back legs after suffering severe frostbite caused by neglect.

In the clips, Tommy balances on her front legs, with her back in the air, and walks in a handstand.

"Her favorite way to move is to just pop her back hips up and she can do a handstand while walking," her new caretaker said in the video. "She is getting around [and] adapting beautifully."

Why does it matter?

Tommy's story is a reminder of the lasting harm neglect can cause animals. Domesticated animals can't care for themselves or do things like get out of the cold when it's dangerous for them, and we have a responsibility to ensure their well-being.

Frostbite severe enough to result in the loss of both back legs points to an extreme failure of care, and cases like this show why rescues and sanctuaries play such an important role in stepping in when animals are abused or abandoned.

Animals with disabilities are often underestimated, but Tommy shows that mobility challenges do not automatically prevent a full, active life.

"[Tommy] gets to be here and live a long, happy life where she's spoiled forever," Sarah, from the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, told the Dodo.

What are people saying?

People in the comments fell in love with Tommy.

"That beautiful baby is happy. There's nothing wrong with being different," one user wrote.

"She's so cute. Glad she can get around so well," another said.

"Glad that she was able to adapt!" another said.

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