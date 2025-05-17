Wildlife rescuers share jaw-dropping photos of fox rescued from pit of thick, black oil: 'I've never seen anything like it'

"We have no idea how long he had been there."

A person gazing down at an oil-filled pit got quite the surprise when they saw a pair of eyes staring back at them — and their call for help led to a dramatic rescue of a young creature.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (@rspca_official) shared on Instagram that a member of the public came across a fox trapped in "thick heating oil," which had been oozing from under a rundown building in Leicester, England.

As Indy100 detailed, the fox could barely be seen above the oil. Only its ears, nose, and eyes were visible, leaving the animal in dire need of assistance. The observer called in the RSPCA, and the organization dispatched someone to investigate the scene.

"I've never seen anything like it. This poor fox was totally stuck … and couldn't move," RSPCA inspector Helen Smith said. "We have no idea how long he had been there."

Fortunately, Smith was able to gently pull the fox from the oil-filled pit after attaching a grasper around its neck. She immediately transferred it to the RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, where a care team sedated the fox and began the arduous task of cleaning it up.

In this case, the oil had been leaking from a vandalized storage tank, according to the report. While no further details were available, the situation highlights how actions can create ripple effects for those we share the planet with — for good or for ill. Regardless of how oil spills occur, they can threaten both wildlife and public health for generations.

Supporting conservation organizations and taking action by getting involved in community cleanups — or, in the case of a delicate rescue, calling in the appropriate authorities — are ways to contribute to a healthier and cleaner future.

As for the fox, Smith said the care team expected to release it back into the wild not long after its rescue March 27, even though RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre manager Lee Stewart revealed it was "the worst oil case I have ever seen," according to Indy100.

"Poor little baba," one commenter wrote on the RSPCA's Instagram post. "It's a good job some of us stand up for animals and give them a voice."

"Thank you to you guys and the person who spotted he needed help," another said. "What a truly marvelous job you have done."

