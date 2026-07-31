Rescued elephant Mon goes for one of her first free swims in Laos, and she's loving it

"Believe it or not, this is our 45th elephant."

Footage from Laos is capturing a hopeful new chapter for rescued elephant Mon, showing her enjoying time in the water at a conservation center as viewers celebrate her recovery online.

What happened?

Aaron Jackson, founder of non-profit Planting Peace, shared the footage of Mon on TikTok as she enjoyed the water at MandaLao Elephant Conservation.

@planting_peace Mon is free! She's on one her first swims as a free elephant! It's safe to say she's loving her new life at @MandaLao Elephant Conservation. Can't thank you all enough for helping us rescue her! -Aaron/Planting Peace @Aitana ♬ original sound - Aaron Jackson

"Mon is free! She's on one of her first swims as a free elephant! It's safe to say she's loving her new life at MandaLao Elephant Conservation," the post's caption explained.

The video explained that before her rescue, Mon was in chains for 34 years, working tirelessly as part of the logging industry.

The post also explains that this is not the first elephant that Planting Peace has saved.

"Believe it or not, this is our 45th elephant," Jackson said.

"Freedom never looked so good," the video added.

Why does it matter?

For an animal as large, social, and intelligent as an elephant, scenes like Mon's first free swims amount to more than heartwarming internet content.

They also offer a clear reminder of what rescue and rehabilitation look like in practice: more space, fewer restrictions, and the chance to engage in natural behavior.

What's being done?

Mon's rescue is part of a broader effort by Planting Peace to provide captive elephants with safer, more natural environments. Her transition to a conservation center shows that even elephants who have spent decades in captivity can still experience a life with more freedom, space, and opportunities to engage in natural behaviors.

People in the comments were captivated by Mon's story:

"Congrats, one more free elephant," one person wrote.

"Amazing work," another added.

"She will remember you for the rest of her life," another commenter wrote. "Look how happy she is."

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