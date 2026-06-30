'Once a frog, always a frog': Kenya rescue elephant still loves her signature squat

The organization has raised more than 320 orphaned elephants.

One rescued elephant has not outgrown the quirky pose that first made her stand out as a baby. In an Instagram post, the young elephant named Korbessa shows off her trademark "frog" squat once again.

What happened?

A new video from the wildlife rescue organization Sheldrick Wildlife Trust spotlights Korbessa and her unmistakable sitting style.

In the caption, the trust joked, "Once a frog, always a frog!"

It added that "ever since she was a tiny new rescue — a tadpole, one might say — Korbessa has been known for her signature amphibious squat."

The unusual pose shows the young elephant resting on its hindquarters with its front legs propping up its upper body—a position more commonly associated with a sitting dog or, fittingly, a frog.

According to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, that frog-like squat is still Korbessa's go-to pose nearly three years after it first made her memorable.

The post has racked up more than 37,000 likes, with many commenters loving the animal's seemingly cheerful attitude.

By referring back to the time when Korbessa was a "tiny new rescue," the caption connects the moment to the trust's broader work, describing a "pioneering rescue-to-rewilding process" that "unfolds over many years."

While the video is lighthearted, it also shines a spotlight on the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's conservation work. According to the post, the organization has raised more than 320 orphaned elephants, with a focus on rehabilitating and rewilding them so they can eventually return to life in the wild rather than remain in captivity.

What are people saying?

Commenters seemed obsessed with the young elephant.

"So funny and still throwing her trunk around like a kid too," one wrote.

"[She] doesn't even know she is an elephant," another joked.

"She's a beauty! She looks so pleased with herself and her antics," another said.

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