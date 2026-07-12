Duck injured on roadside meets rescued flock for first time, and the barn erupts

She enters the shared area and is almost immediately greeted by a rush of chatter and activity.

For a duck who had every reason to be afraid, the sound of a barn full of strangers turned out to be something much sweeter, as Parade Pets shared.

After surviving a car strike and a frightening stretch of mistreatment, Nanci, the rescued duck, finally met her new flock, and the area seemed to burst to life with raucous "hellos" and "how do you dos?"

What happened?

As Woodstock Sanctuary (@woodstocksanctuary) shared on their TikTok account, Nanci's path to safety was anything but simple.

@woodstocksanctuary If this doesn't brighten your day, we don't know what will: rescued duck Nanci finally meets the rest of the rescued duck crew here at the Sanctuary 😍 All her testing came back clear and she was okayed to join the big duck barn. Muscovies are VERY vocal ducks, and Nanci dove right into the conversation with everyone. It's so sweet watching new friendships form! Nanci's story: Nanci was hit by a car and then found by teenagers who started harassing her. She was so injured she couldn't walk. We can't imagine how scared this sweet little duck was in that situation. Fortunately someone who cared was able to get her to safety. They cared for her, treated her injuries, and made sure she got healthy again. They wished they could continue caring for Nanci, but did not have the space to keep her. Luckily we had room to welcome this brave little girl ❤️ ♬ original sound - c.rter

The video and caption revealed that her ordeal began with a car strike that left her unable to walk. While she was in that condition, teens reportedly harassed her until another person intervened, got her to safety, and helped start her recovery.

As the caption shared, Nanci's first caretakers hoped to continue looking after her, but they lacked sufficient space. Woodstock Sanctuary was able to take her in, giving her the space required for proper healing.

Only after treatment and clean test results was Nanci introduced to the main duck barn. In a video of the moment, she enters the shared area and is almost immediately greeted by a rush of chatter and activity from the other rescued ducks.

Those ducks are Muscovies, a breed known for being expressive and vocal, per the caption. Nanci did not seem overwhelmed. Rather, she looked ready to join them, leaving roadside trauma behind for a barn filled with curious new companions.

Commenters noted that the duck appeared to be smiling, that they were all wagging their tails, and that the flock seemed very welcoming.

Why does it matter?

The rescue itself may draw the most attention, but Nanci's first moments with the flock offer a picture of recovery rather than just crisis.

For animals that live socially, healing can depend in part on a quiet place and access to others of their own kind. Nanci's introduction to the flock made it seem possible that her hardest stretch was finally ending.

It also highlights the role sanctuaries play for animals who fall through the cracks. Even when a good Samaritan steps in, that person may not have the space, money, or long-term setup required to support an injured animal for the rest of its life.

What's being done?

Nanci's recovery reflects the kind of practical rescue work that can make a lasting difference. It features immediate intervention, medical treatment, time to heal, and safe placement when her first caregivers reached their limit.

Sanctuaries like Woodstock Sanctuary help fill that gap by taking in animals who need more than short-term rescue. That includes space for quarantine, ongoing care, and carefully managed introductions so animals can safely join established groups.

From the side of the road, Nanci eventually made it to a barn buzzing with rescued ducks, as well as into the kind of safety, care, and community every recovering animal deserves. Healing can take the form of treatment and rest, but it can also sound like a barn full of ducks greeting one more bird.

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