Animal control officer makes miraculous discovery in abandoned home: 'I swear I saw the tiniest movement'

An animal control officer rescued a bearded dragon from an abandoned home in Richmond, Virginia.

As WJAR reported, the officer thought the iguana had frozen or starved to death.

In a Facebook post, Richmond Animal Control reported that when the bearded dragon was found, it was "ice cold, curled up, flattened to the floor like a pancake and lifeless."

However, despite the dire circumstances, the bearded dragon showed signs of life.

"I swear I saw the tiniest movement in his chest, and even though I was convinced that my eyes were playing tricks on me, I held out hope," wrote the officer.

The officer acted fast and immediately transferred the reptile to Boulderwood Animal Sanctuary & Wildlife Rehab. There, the dragon "puffed up" and opened its eyes, per WJAR.

"This guy didn't deserve a death sentence because owners didn't want him anymore," read the Richmond Animal Control post.

"If you find yourself needing help, reach out to us and we will do everything humanly possible to avoid situations like this!"

Animal control officers help to protect local wildlife and ensure safe human-animal interactions. They serve as a key bridge between law enforcement and community members when a wild animal or lost pet is in danger. Their work not only supports the well-being of the whole community, but it also preserves local biodiversity.

Whether it's abandoned pets or stricken wildlife, animal control can ensure animals are protected. For example, one officer in Virginia helped rescue an owl stuck in a truck's grill. After rehabilitation, the bird was expected to return to the wild, where it would continue to control pest populations, disperse seeds, and balance the ecosystem.

Thanks to the work of Richmond Animal Control, this bearded dragon was given a second chance and is now happy and warm living at the rehab sanctuary.

Commenters on the post were grateful to see the lizard pulled through and were appreciative of the officer's hard work.

"Thank you for all that you do, and for caring so much!" responded one Facebook user.

