Rescued orphan hippo in Kenya leaps half out of the water for milk and boops the camera

Young hippos are especially vulnerable after losing their mothers.

A rescued baby hippo named Bumpy is winning hearts online for the way he attacks a bottle of milk — by launching half his body out of the water and then nudging the camera.

The playful clip is adorable on its own, but Bumpy's backstory makes it even more moving.

What happened?

In a recent Instagram post, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared footage of the orphaned hippo enthusiastically feeding during bath time.

"Bottling with Bumpy! Our little hippo is nothing if not diligent — he launches himself half out of the water (and then at the camera, for good measure) just to make sure there aren't any more sips of milk to be had," the group wrote on their social media post.

Bumpy entered care in May after his mother died, which the trust said was "likely in a territorial fight defending her baby's life."

According to the trust, the Kenya Wildlife Service later found the calf and brought him into care.

Why does it matter?

Young hippos are especially vulnerable after losing their mothers.

A calf that recently endured trauma is now active enough to throw himself at a bottle and investigate the camera. His cheerful demeanor is a testament to the efforts of both the Kenya Wildlife Service and the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to save his life.

In the comments, one person wrote, "His mama would be so happy for her baby boy. Good job SWT," while another added, "Bumpy giving you the boop at the end. Adorable!!"

What's being done?

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is caring for Bumpy and said supporters can "become part of Bumpy's journey" by reading about his rescue and taking part in an adoption that helps fund his care.

That kind of symbolic adoption can help cover essentials such as milk, medical care, staff time, and the rehabilitation process many orphaned wild animals require before they can safely grow stronger.

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