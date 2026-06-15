Tiny week-old hedgehog rescued from the rain is now growing stronger every day

"Sad he's been separated from his family but so happy he was found and helped, is being cared for."

A tiny rescued hedgehog is melting hearts online after a U.K. wildlife rescue shared his recovery story on Instagram. About a week old when he was discovered alone in the rain, the baby is now recuperating in care.

What happened?

In a recent Instagram update, the Wildlife Aid Foundation showed how the hedgehog was doing after he become separated from his mother and siblings.

The rescue wrote, "Have you ever seen a week-old hedgehog? This little guy is absolutely adorable."

Before reaching the wildlife rescue center, he had been taken in by a local veterinary practice. According to the team, he came in underweight and suffering from ringworm, even though he remained "bright, active, and very keen to explore his new surroundings."

After receiving treatment from its vets, the rescue center said "he's doing much better and growing stronger every day," and he will stay in care until he is "big enough, healthy enough, and ready to return to the wild."

Why does it matter?

In this case, a veterinary practice and a wildlife rescue worked together to give a vulnerable wild animal a second chance, exactly the kind of response that can determine whether an animal survives. Young wildlife can be especially vulnerable when they become separated from their families or face bad weather before they are strong enough to fend for themselves.

Hedgehogs play an important role in local ecosystems, and helping even one injured or abandoned animal recover can support the health of nearby habitats.

Whether it's supporting a local wildlife center, creating more wildlife-friendly outdoor spaces, or donating money to climate causes, small actions can help protect the animals living alongside us.

What are people saying?

The rescue posted, "We'll be sharing plenty of updates on this tiny spiky friend as he grows." They also asked people to suggest names for their new friend in the comments — Spike was a popular response.

Other commenters shared their support for the good work being done by the rescue team. "Such a tiny sweetie. Thank you for caring for this little one. Sad he's been separated from his family but so happy he was found and helped, is being cared for."

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