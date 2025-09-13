Neighbors band together to save field where rescued horses roam: 'It's a huge weight off our heads'

A group of neighbors in the U.K. banded together and said neigh to a plan that would've displaced rescued horses from a field where they roamed and brought joy to the community.

As the BBC detailed, rescue horses Rosie and Dillwin were free to explore a field rented by Brinsley Animal Rescue, a registered charity operated by volunteers.

However, the organization received notice that its land was slated for auction. Fortunately, the horses had some unexpected admirers: residents whose houses overlooked their field.

The neighbors teamed up to pledge an interest-free loan of £29,000 (around $38,798) to the Nottinghamshire-based charity, enabling it to purchase the land with a winning bid of £67,000 ($89,629). Rosie and Dillwin can now remain on the land they've come to use as a sanctuary.

"Now that we're legally buying this land it's a huge weight off our heads, so that we don't have to relocate the animals we've got on here," charity co-founder Jon Beresford told the BBC. "We're absolutely overwhelmed, absolutely gobsmacked by the support from the local community."

The purchase will benefit the neighbors as well.

David Lickley, who lent money to Brinsley, explained that he didn't want the land developed because his garden dovetails with the back of the field.

Nearby construction can be damaging to people's health and the environment. Replacing a green space with development would also likely have removed a habitat for animals beside the two horses, potentially leading to an uptick in unwanted human-wildlife interactions.

"I know they couldn't have done it without our help but it's a no-brainer because we are going to get the money back," Lickley said to the BBC.

Meanwhile, lender Ian Smith, whose wife enjoys feeding Rosie and retired racehorse Dillwin, suggested that supporting the organization was worth it regardless.

"This view and these fields are what drew us to Brinsley to buy this property, and the things that the charity does for the area is fantastic," Smith told the BBC. "We are so happy it's been saved. To know this field is safe and is in the hands of a local charity — which we have donated to and will continue to donate to — to help them out has been amazing."

"Over the moon with this, that field will always be very special to me," added one commenter on a Facebook post from Brinsley confirming the land purchase.

