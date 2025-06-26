  • Outdoors Outdoors

Motorcyclist's helmet cam captures terrifying encounter with elephant — here's what happened

by Christine Dulion
Photo Credit: Reddit

A close call between a motorcyclist and a wild elephant has given viewers secondhand panic, sparking conversations about how human expansion is pushing wildlife closer — and putting both people and animals in danger. 

What's happening?

A video posted on Reddit shows the point of view of a motorcyclist in Sri Lanka slowing down and backing away after spotting an enormous elephant near the road. But when the animal turns and charges, the rider jumps off the bike and runs for their life, with the elephant at their heels.

 Luckily, the rider didn't seem to be hurt, but it was scary all the same.

The post quickly drew stunned reactions, with some users mentioning a similar elephant-human encounter posted days earlier. "After seeing someone get flattened yesterday by an elephant, I would never come even 50ft near one," one commenter wrote

Another Redditor added: "I remember a video from India where a trainer was whacking an elephant with a stick. When the elephant had enough, he grabbed the guy with his trunk and rag-dolled him until he was a corpse, then folded him over and stomped him into the mud."

Why are human-wildlife encounters concerning?

As human populations grow, wild animals lose access to the habitats and resources they need to survive. Elephant habitats in Asia have shrunk by nearly two-thirds due to human activities such as deforestation, farming, and expanding infrastructure. Elephants are being forced into human spaces in search of food and water. That's made worse by droughts and other resource shortages linked to human-driven climate change.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

These types of wildlife encounters are becoming more frequent and more dangerous. This is bad news for local communities facing risks such as injury and death, property damage, and crop losses. It's also threatening for the animals involved. In Sri Lanka alone, hundreds of people and elephants die each year in conflicts like these.

What's being done about it?

Conservationists and local governments are working to help humans and elephants stay safe. That includes solutions such as creating wildlife corridors, restoring natural habitats, and developing warning systems that help prevent deadly interactions. This is all part of the broader goals of protecting biodiversity, reducing pollution, and conserving ecosystems that support people and wildlife.

"If things continue as they are, up to 70% of Sri Lanka's elephants will be lost," Prithiviraj Fernando, chair of Sri Lanka's Centre for Conservation and Research, told The Guardian. "Human-elephant coexistence is the only way forward."

Individuals can help by vacationing responsibly and supporting conservation and climate efforts. Rebuilding ecosystems and reducing pollution help communities around the globe and can prevent tragedies by giving animals the space and resources they need to stay wild.

