Hiker shares frustration after witnessing growth of destructive trend on secluded trails: 'It's really sad'

A Reddit post has sparked outrage among nature lovers, highlighting a growing problem at a popular Southern California hiking spot.

The post, shared with the r/socalhiking community, shows shocking photographs of trash-strewn campsites along the San Gabriel River East Fork.

The Redditor's frustration is palpable in their caption: "Keep San Gabriel River East Fork clean. Where are the 'influencers' youtubers, instagramers, and tiktokkers that recommended this place? I don't see their influence to clean their area."

The photos reveal piles of litter scattered across what should be a pristine natural riverbank, painting a grim picture of disrespect for the environment.

Littering in natural areas has severe consequences for both the environment and wildlife. Trash contaminates water sources, harms animals that mistake it for food, and even leads to the euthanization of wildlife that becomes habituated to human presence. Moreover, it erodes the connection between people and nature, discouraging others from enjoying and protecting these spaces.

The San Gabriel River East Fork post reminds us that our actions have real impacts. By respecting natural spaces, we protect the delicate ecosystems that call these areas home. It's a simple yet powerful way to contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet.

Reactions from the Reddit community echoed the poster's frustration.

"It's really sad," one user lamented. "I used to LOVE this place, would go here nearly every weekend back around 2008-2010, and while there was SOME trash then, it's exponentially worse now."

Another commenter emphasized the role of responsible influence, writing: "A real influencer ought to preach about cleanliness and respect for our outdoors. Thank you for your hard work, much respect."

Perhaps the most poignant response came from a visitor who shared this: "Never been more disgusted in a park than visiting here. Couldn't believe how much trash there was, and some families were just picnicking amongst it. Nearly lost it to see beer cans and diapers floating down the river."

This situation presents an opportunity for change. By embracing a "leave no trace" mindset and encouraging others to do the same, we can all play a part in preserving these natural wonders.

Remember, small actions like packing your trash or organizing local cleanups make a big difference. Let's turn our love for nature into action by ensuring these beautiful spaces remain pristine for generations.

