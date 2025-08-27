Homeowner shares images of thrilling discovery tucked into front yard grass: 'I shrieked really loudly'

A Redditor took to the site to show off an incredible update in their journey to rehabilitate and rewild their yard.

Posting in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, they shared photos of a bird's nest they'd found tucked in their grass in their yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I've been working on my front yard section by section for the last few years, and this morning was pulling dandelions out of a section still pretty overgrown with grass," they explained. "My goal for the project is to make it more wildlife friendly, so I shrieked really loudly when I moved aside the grass and found this nest!"

They said they moved their yard sign near the nest to help protect it, as they have construction workers coming through to do work on their house and don't want it trampled, and they went to the store to buy some fencing for the yard as well.

"I'm pretty confident it's a junco nest, the eggs look right and I've been seeing the birds around with nesting material lately," they said.

Rewilding your yard is a fantastic way to create a gorgeous, unique, and entirely natural lawn that will thrive wherever you are. It means using native plants to your area to replace the monoculture of grass that has become endemic to American homes over the last 70 years, creating a unique landscaping project that can still be a fun, usable space for your family.

Because rewilding uses native plants, it requires less water and fertilizer to thrive than a traditional lawn, which saves you money and the trouble of putting chemicals onto a space that your pets and family will use. And the native plants will help bolster pollinators in your area, as well.

Commenters were thrilled with this update.

"This is so exciting!!" one said.

"Looks like a junco nest to me!" said another. "How exciting! Congrats!"

"High praise to have attracted ground nesters!" said a third.

