Passerby shares photo of frustrating landscaping mistake spotted on commute: 'Such a waste'

Massive mounds of mulch are a common sight after some landscaping, but not necessarily a welcome one.

A Reddit user took to the r/Arborists subreddit to share the mulch volcanoes that surround trees at their neighborhood bank.

The post details that the user sees the mulch volcanoes every day on their way to work and that the mounds seem to grow every year. There are also two photos of the largest mound from different angles, showing how high the mulch was piled compared to the surrounding grass.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many comments noted how wasteful this was, and even how this can damage the rest of the landscape.

One commenter wrote, "My neighbor's tree just got cut down from doing this, the entire inside of the trunk was rotted out and hollow… Such a waste."

Mulch volcanoes should be avoided for a variety of reasons. For one, piling that much mulch on top of itself can trap moisture and form an ideal environment for harmful fungus or lead to trunk rot, like the above comment references.

Trees growing under mulch volcanoes can sometimes grow roots in the mulch layers. These girdling roots can wrap around the tree's trunk, causing issues with nutrients and even choking the tree.

These mulch volcanoes can also house a variety of pests like rodents and insects that can feed on the decaying tree matter.

The original poster replied to one comment asking if it was a city road. They wrote, "Our city council would have a cow if this was city owned. They are all big native plant/gardening types. This is a big commercial property."

Planting native plants can be a win for both the property owner and the environment. Since native plants have spent thousands of years forming the right adaptations to thrive in their environment, they often require less care than other plants. This means lower water bills and reduced landscaping effort.

Native plants have another key benefit: local wildlife has evolved alongside them. By planting native plants, you are providing key nutrients and habitats for a variety of local creatures.

The comments on the Reddit post were in agreement. The mulch volcanoes don't look good, and they don't seem to do much for the area.

As one commenter expressed, "They don't look good, obviously bad for the tree… why is this a thing?"

