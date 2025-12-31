Onlooker captures photos of tourist's thoughtless actions on beach: 'Call her out'

"Rules? Oh, those rules don't apply to me!"

A Reddit post showing a beachgoer ignoring clearly marked warning signs to approach protected sea turtles in Maui has sparked outrage online, with commenters urging others to intervene when visitors disregard wildlife protections.

One reaction summed up the frustration bluntly: "Call her out and embarrass her immediately."

The post was shared in the r/Maui subreddit, where locals and frequent visitors often discuss tourism-related issues and environmental concerns. The original poster used the term "touron" — a combination of "tourist" and "moron" — to describe the behavior as users debated accountability, enforcement, and how to protect wildlife from harmful encounters.

The post includes several photos taken at Hoʻokipa Beach Park, a popular Maui destination where Hawaiian green sea turtles, known as honu, regularly come ashore to rest.

In one image, yellow tape and signage reading "DO NOT PASS" and "BASKING DO NOT DISTURB" clearly mark off a protected area. Another photo shows a woman standing near the waterline and rocky shoreline, appearing to move through the restricted zone where turtles are present.

Hawaiian green sea turtles are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act, which prohibits harassment or disturbance of the animals. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, people should remain at least 10 feet away from sea turtles and avoid disturbing them while they are resting or basking on shore.

Approaching turtles too closely can cause stress that disrupts essential behaviors, and repeated disturbances may push them to abandon familiar shoreline areas altogether. Beyond the immediate impact on wildlife, these interactions can also place added strain on conservation efforts and enforcement agencies tasked with protecting fragile coastal ecosystems.

One commenter suggested reporting the behavior to Hawaiʻi's Department of Land and Natural Resources, the state agency responsible for managing natural resources and enforcing wildlife protection laws. Others expressed skepticism that signs alone are enough to deter irresponsible behavior.

"Tourist: Rules? Oh, those rules don't apply to me!" one commenter wrote sarcastically.

Another commenter pointed out that this issue extends far beyond Hawaiʻi, sharing that tourists "behave the same way in Yellowstone. Only difference is not following the rules there gets you killed."

