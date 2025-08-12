Local resident spots troubling scene outside hospital: 'That's absolutely not ... correct'

A Redditor captured a scene outside a local hospital that may need the intervention of a tree doctor. Thanks to the overuse of mulch, the grounds may have some sick trees in the future.

The OP posted two photos of trees all smothered by a huge mulch "volcano."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"That's absolutely not [the] correct way to mulch a tree," said one commenter.

Another remarked, "From this angle, it looks like Mt Vesuvius."

"These are different trees; every tree on the grounds looks like this now," the OP wrote. They placed a gallon water jug near one, emphasizing the pile height. Based on the scale, the mulch appears three times as high as the jug.

All that mulch can damage the trunk by causing rot and fungal growth from the non-stop moisture. Buried root flares suffocate the roots, causing tree stress. Over time, the roots may gravitate up to the mulch in search of nutrients, girdling the trunk and choking it.

Rodents and destructive insects like termites and borers also love these deep piles of mulch.

When applying mulch, think donut — not volcano. Use organic mulch in a 2-4-inch layer and keep it away from the trunk. Spread it out in a flat donut shape as opposed to a volcano pressed against the trunk.

Using too much mulch is a waste of money. Plus, tree owners will have a larger bill to contend with if those trees weaken, get sick, or die.

A poor landscaping decision that kills a tree is a loss to the ecosystem that makes fighting increasing global temperatures and the resulting harsh weather much harder. These majestic plants produce oxygen, absorb carbon, and provide natural shade and cooling vapors.

They can even increase property value by 20%, according to the Borough of Mountain Lakes.

However, it isn't too late to rewild the space for a thriving native plant lawn. After all, groundcovers can supply natural mulching for trees. Landscapers can further beautify the grounds with buffalo grass and native flowers. Fluttering pollinators, from butterflies to bees, support the food chain and biodiversity with their foraging activity on native plants.

Hospital administrators can reduce overhead as these resilient plants require less water and fewer maintenance requirements like mowing.

A more sustainable lawn also reduces fuel for wildfires and the chance of someone getting hurt from a sick tree falling over.

A more sustainable lawn also reduces fuel for wildfires and the chance of someone getting hurt from a sick tree falling over.