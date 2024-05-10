Footage of smoking car for gender reveal party sparks upset online: 'I think it was kind of intentional'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

Not only do burnout stunts like these can pollute the air with harmful chemicals, they may also pose a threat to those standing nearby.

by Samantha Redditt
Photo Credit: iStock

A shocking video posted to Reddit depicted a gender reveal gone awry as a car trick created a cloud of pink smoke that eventually led to a fire dangerously close to the partygoers. 

"Car catches fire while doing a gender reveal burnout," the original poster captioned the footage. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

Attendees of the gender reveal could be heard cheering and clapping in the background as the flames continued to flood the area with smoke. 

"I think it was kind of intentional. I've seen my buddies do this. You just burn the tires until they blow or catch fire. Once you burn most of the rubber, the metal bands will show through and throw sparks against the pavement lighting the molten rubber," one commenter clarified

"The fire doesn't really catch, it burns out quickly if you stop but you definitely don't want to sling that burning molten rubber onto anything flammable for obvious reasons," they continued

Products like colored powders or smoke bombs that are used to reveal a baby's gender can contain chemicals that may not be environmentally friendly and could potentially harm local plants and wildlife. 

Similar gender reveal spectacles can also leave natural areas dirtied with lingering confetti or popped balloons

While gender reveal parties can be a wonderful way for expectant parents to share their excitement with their loved ones, it's always good to consider the overall impact of our celebrations. 

Simple steps like swapping plastic decorations for biodegradable materials or hosting a virtual reveal can help make these events more planet-friendly.

Plus, considering the Earth when decorating or cleaning up a party can help reduce litter and better ensure a cleaner, healthier planet for future generations. 

Commenters on the Reddit post were notably disappointed and concerned by the group's behavior. 

"Real great for the lungs of all who attended," another user added sarcastically. 

"Especially the pregnant woman," a third Redditor replied

Car catches fire while doing a gender reveal burnout.
byu/uwu-yourself inCrazyFuckingVideos

