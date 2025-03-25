Gardener concerned after discovering unexpected backyard visitor hiding in the grass: 'It just sat there keeping still'

A gardener living in the west of Ireland managed to snap a picture of an adorable furry guest resting in their backyard.

The Redditor stumbled upon a leveret — a term for an adolescent hare — taking cover in the tall grasses of their lawn. They shared the image they took in the r/GardenWild community, which is dedicated to gardeners who seek to create a habitat suitable for wildlife.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They are so vulnerable, it just sat there keeping still as I took this foto," the original poster wrote in the comment section. "Hope it survives. Hard not to get attached."

One user who mentioned their prior experience with baby hares living on their allotment advised the OP to keep an eye out around dusk, as that's when the leverets tend to emerge from their hiding spots to eat with their mother. They also suggested keeping a respectful distance from the animals to avoid frightening them and setting up a wildlife camera to make sure the mother was around.

The OP was thankful for the advice and noted that they were watching from afar since they didn't want to expose the hare's location to the foxes, neighborhood cats, and other predators lurking in the area.

While having your yard graced by the presence of leverets, vibrant insects, or even rare birds is mostly up to chance, you can increase your odds by creating a wildlife haven filled with native plants.

Upgrading to a natural lawn is a low-maintenance strategy that can save homeowners time and money. Eco-friendly options, such as clover and buffalo grass, require less water and eliminate the need for fertilizers and pesticides because they've already adapted to the environment. They also help attract pollinators, which are crucial for our food supply.

"Absolutely beautiful. I love seeing hares out in the wild," one commenter shared.

"Great photo and such lush fur," a second person wrote.

