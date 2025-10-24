Homeowner shares delightful video of 'majestic' backyard visitor: 'So cute'

A homeowner took to Reddit to share an unexpected visitor to their yard.

Posting in the r/GardenWild subreddit, the user shared a video of a fox investigating the fruit trees they'd planted.

Wildlife such as a fox in your garden is a great sign that you're doing things naturally and that the area is thriving.

Foxes in particular can be a great asset to a natural garden; their presence limits pests, as they eat insects and rodents including mice and other animals that might feast on your crops, such as rabbits and voles.

If you're looking to start a garden, or to help make your yard friendlier to foxes and other creatures, rewilding is the way to go. Switching to a wild lawn and garden allows native plants to thrive, bringing in pollinators and encouraging other local wildlife, including foxes, to make appearances.

A natural lawn and garden also reduces the amount of water you use, as native plants require far less H2O to maintain than a traditional monoculture yard. It can also make it easier to grow your own food, as you can focus time and attention on the plants that produce food without having to worry as much about the rest of the yard.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Commenters loved seeing the fox in the poster's garden.

"Majestic. I love seeing animals in nature. It's really cool," one said.

Another extolled the virtues of having a fox visit their garden.

"Perfect," they wrote. "Fox urine, while NASTY to smell, is a natural pest deterrent!"

"So cute!" a third person said. "I have a few around my place. They pee in my shoes if I leave them out. Caught them on the ring cam. Pretty funny."

"Wow, it's gorgeous," someone else observed. "The only time I've seen one in person, it was two pups and I found their curiosity very off-putting, so the fact that you're just standing there has me freaked out, lol."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.