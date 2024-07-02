Hiker makes frustrating discovery on popular trail: 'I'll never understand this'

"If you don't plan on taking it with you, it would be better to just leave it unbagged."

Exploring the outdoors is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety, but the unsightly scene of garbage can cause just the opposite.

One hiker shared their experience with litter in the r/mildlyinfuriating community, adding a picture of a waste bag a dog owner had left on a trail.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Bagged dog poop in the middle of the woods. This was the 4th bag I passed on my 3 mile hike," they wrote in the caption.

Several Redditors expressed confusion and disappointment with the litterer's decision-making process.

"If you're gonna leave it, why would you bag it?" someone wrote.

"Right? And why can't dogs poop in the woods?" the OP responded. "This isn't a curated yard or garden."

"I'll never understand this," another person commented. "If you don't plan on taking it with you it would be better to just leave it unbagged."

Others gave the offending party the benefit of the doubt, as they felt that there was a possibility that the dog owner was on an out-and-back and would pick the bag up when returning instead of carrying it for the entire trip.

Regardless of the intent, it's always best to leave no trace when appreciating nature. While leaving dog poop instead of bagging it but still leaving it out is better in theory — considering the microplastics that the bag can leach — your pet's feces is an environmental hazard.

According to the CDC, dog poop can carry bacteria or parasites like roundworm or hookworm that can harm humans and wildlife. When decomposing, it can pollute local waterways because it carries nutrients and pathogens that foster algae and weed growth.

Packing up and packing out is the best to protect the ecosystem and preserve the natural beauty of a wild area. There also are plenty of sustainable options for dog owners to keep their local trails free of poop.

"A conscientious hiker bags the poop and takes it with them," one experienced hiker wrote. "... As for just leaving the poo, NO. I've been on trails where lots of lazy people left dog poo and it reeks, and you risk stepping in it. It also can get into our waterways."

