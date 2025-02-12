  • Outdoors Outdoors

Resident sparks heated debate after sharing footage of dangerous stunt on highway: 'Don't do this'

Local police have tried combatting this problem.

by Simon Sage
A Redditor on r/Calgary shared a video displaying tourists ignorantly pulling over on the side of the highway for a photo op. 

"I am glad you are visiting our beautiful province and the mountains are majestic," the original poster said. "The highway has several pull outs for picture taking. Pulling over on the shoulder on a fast moving highway for pictures is incredibly unsafe. Don't do this."

While it's hard to argue with the breathtaking natural beauty western Canada has to offer, there are plenty of green spaces around Calgary that are more accessible and much safer to check out by car. There's little reason not to get your selfies at designated areas. Local officials have tried combatting this problem with signage indicating drivers should not stop on highway shoulders, but to no avail

Besides risks to humans, roads are a major hazard for wildlife in Canada, but not solely because of vehicle impacts. Roads deter animals from crossing, which limits their ability to feed and mate in a wide territory. Entire genetic trees can be drawn and separated by the way cars carve up landscapes.

Local Redditors were clearly sick of the behavior exhibited by those in the posted video.

"The people who need to see this, will never see this. Yelling at the clouds," one Redditor lamented.

Watch now: Industry leaders speak on what gives them hope in the face of climate change

"Seriously. Was driving around on bow valley parkway in May and it's a two lane road, lots of curves, he had his drivers side door open as he was taking a picture of his family/friend on the opposite side of the road," one community member said. "We honked because he was walking into traffic, WILD. He had the audacity to flip us off. Like sir?? You almost got hit by oncoming traffic. Cannot fix stupid."

x