Redditor sparks outrage after sharing eye-opening photo of downtown city streets: 'How are there even that many?'

For many people, cars are a part of everyday life. One Redditor was horrified when they realized just how much space cars take up.

Many Redditors were also appalled to see how much space cars can occupy in a city.

The Redditor posted an image of a city downtown in an anti-car subreddit, and the photo shows several parking lots. Many Redditors in the comments speculated that some were multilevel garages, too.

If you look closely, you can see all the cars parked side by side. Looking even closer, you can see cars parked on the street.

The OP said, "This is why I hate cars."

You may not realize it, but you're breathing in all those car fumes. According to the New York City government website, "we estimate that each year, more than 2,000 people die prematurely and more than 6,000 people go to the emergency room because of health conditions made worse by breathing" the particulate matter that cars produce. And that's just in one city.

You can even be exposed to pollution from the inside of the car. According to the American Lung Association, the fumes from the other vehicles get into your car through open windows and vents. The buildup of the fumes in the vehicle can cause serious health issues, such as lung cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory, and premature death.

Tailpipe pollution isn't the only harmful thing that comes from cars. Tires also cause pollution. The chemical in tires, 6PPD, creates more chemicals when it's on the road. According to a study, those chemicals wash into waterways and cause salmon to die.

Some cities are working on solutions to the car pollution problem. For instance, Stockholm, Sweden, plans to ban all gas and diesel cars from the city center in 2025.

Making your next car an EV is one step you can take to cut down on car pollution. You can save about $1,500 on gas each year. If you're not ready to opt for an electric vehicle yet, you can still drive your gas-powered car, but you can make some changes to drive as efficiently as possible. This can save you about $125 a year while reducing tailpipe pollution.

Redditors shared their frustrations with the image in the comments.

One user said, "I, like, puked in my mouth when I saw the picture."

Another commented, "How are there even that many cars parked there when there's hardly anything to go to?"

