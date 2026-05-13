Scientists find 'ghost wolves' in Texas that could help save the world's most endangered wolf

A remarkable discovery on the Texas coast is giving conservationists new hope for a very rare animal.

According to Houston news outlet ABC 13, wildlife researchers in Galveston, Texas, have found that local coyotes are descendants of the red wolf, a species the federal government declared extinct in the wild more than 45 years ago.

These animals, sometimes called "ghost wolves," could now help scientists strengthen efforts to restore a red wolf population through a kind of genetic rescue effort.

Red wolves were declared extinct in nature in 1980. A captive breeding group stopped the species from vanishing altogether.

Now, researchers are studying whether the red wolf ancestry carried by Galveston's coyotes could help reintroduce lost genetic diversity. That matters because stronger diversity can improve a species' long-term health and resilience, giving conservationists a better shot at rebuilding a stable wild population.

Researchers estimate that between 75 and 100 ghost wolves are living on Galveston Island right now. Those numbers may make it seem like it should be fairly simple to recover red wolves in the wild, but their rebound depends on the survival of Galveston's coyotes, which are already at risk.

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Josh Henderson, the supervisor for Galveston Animal Services, told ABC 13 that he has tracked 75 ghost wolves that have been killed in car crashes over the past five years. Henderson is asking residents to look out for these animals and to avoid feeding and interacting with them to ensure they have the highest chances of survival.

The Texas Department of Transportation has also installed 10 "Wildlife Crossing" signs along Galveston roadways. The effort could end up benefiting people as much as the animals themselves.

Strong predator populations can play an important role in maintaining ecosystem balance. For communities, this can support local biodiversity and healthier green spaces.

On the Gulf Coast, where habitats already face growing pressure from development and climate-related threats, every conservation breakthrough matters.

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