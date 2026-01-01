Homeowner shares stunning video of unexpected backyard visitor: 'So pretty'

"We get them around here every now and then."

Not everyone finds birdwatching thrilling, but seeing a genuine hawk on your own property is always fun.

TikToker JanieLousWildLife (@janieloucamboo) posted a video of a red-shouldered hawk in their backyard. The hawk is perched on a shed and stands there long enough to be recorded. The bird seems unbothered by the world or the filming, living its best life in the yard.

If you would love to see more birds like this on your property, consider upgrading your yard. The more native plants you have, no matter where you live, the more animals you're likely to see. The National Wildlife Federation explained it well. Over many years, native plants and native animals have learned to live together and support each other. Installing more native plants, then, often means getting more access to native animals, too. This hawk sighting is just one of many similar cases. Others have seen songbirds, woodchucks, caterpillars, and more.

The National Audubon Society has told us that native species might be better for people as well. After all, they don't need as much watering, since they have adapted to the climate. This saves time and money. They won't need as much care, either, for the same reason. They are ready to grow where you plant them. Just as they are ready to provide food and shelter for native species, they can thrive in the environment where they evolved.

If you care about pollinators, native plants support them, too, and they, in turn, support human life by making sure we have enough food to sustain the global population.

Other people on TikTok were as excited about the bird as Janie Lou was.

"So pretty!!" one exclaimed.

"What a cool bird! We get them around here every now and then," someone else added.

"Beautiful. Love those raptors," another bird-loving commenter shared.

