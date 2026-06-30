Concertgoer films hail, flash flooding swamping Colorado's Red Rocks during Dirty Heads show

"Walking to the parking lot by the trading post with all the flash flooding was sketchy."

A concert at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre devolved into chaos and "hysteria" after the venue experienced flash flooding alongside a hailstorm.

A new TikTok video of the incident shows the concert being upended by rushing waters, giving viewers an eyewitness look at the open-air venue's extreme weather disruptions.

What happened?

While attending a Dirty Heads concert at the amphitheatre, one person shared a clip of the chaos that unfolded.

As hail appears to be coming down during the show, flash-flood waters rush across walkways and people try to take cover.

According to Denver7, an ABC News affiliate, the extreme weather sent seven individuals to the hospital and "as many as 80 to 90 others were treated… for injuries that included cuts and broken bones."

Another person who was at the concert told the outlet: "There were some golf ball sized pieces [of hail]. It was crazy. All of a sudden people started running. They were tripping over each other."

Red Rocks is widely known for its stunning natural setting, but that same geography left the concertgoers exposed when the severe weather moved in.

Why does it matter?

Sudden hail and flash flooding create dangerous conditions for large crowds, especially on steep terrain, stairs, and parking routes. Even minor flooding can lead to slips, falls, vehicle damage, delayed evacuations, and hazardous driving conditions after an event.

Scientists have warned that a warming atmosphere increases the likelihood of heavier downpours in many places, making flash flooding an increasing concern for communities across the country.

Worsening extreme weather disasters can also disrupt work, damage homes and cars, strain emergency services, and hurt businesses that depend on tourism and live events.

What are people saying?

In the comments, some viewers said the storm reminded them of other bad-weather nights at Red Rocks.

One person wrote, "This happened to me in 2017 when I went to see Little Dragon/Glass Animals! Pretty wild experience."

Others focused on the aftermath, with one commenter writing, "Walking to the parking lot by the trading post with all the flash flooding was sketchy."

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