Incredible video shows wild bears wandering through world-famous music venue: 'Two special guests made an appearance last night'

Two black bears were caught on camera roaming through Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and while it was kind of adorable, it also gives us a lot to think about.

What's happening?

In a now-viral Instagram post, the official Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre Instagram account (@redrocksco) shared a short clip of two black bears wandering through the venue's iconic seating area.

"Un-bear-lievable! Two special guests made an appearance last night," Red Rocks wrote in the caption.

The video quickly got a lot of views, with people both amused and worried about the unexpected visitors.

One commenter joked, "Did they pay for tickets or just sneak past security?" while another added, "They look hungry, poor babies."

Red Rocks, which sits just outside Denver and is surrounded by parkland and hiking trails, noted that wildlife encounters are part of being in an outdoor space, but it reminded visitors never to approach animals and to ask for help from park rangers if needed.

Why is this concerning?

While this might seem like a harmless or even funny encounter, it can also be a symptom of a larger problem. Bears (and even other wild animals) are showing up in places where they normally wouldn't, and that's often because their natural habitats are being disturbed or shrinking.

As more land is developed and temperatures shift, wild animals have a harder time finding the food they need to survive. That can lead them into neighborhoods, campsites, and yes, even concert venues.

These run-ins can be dangerous for both animals and humans. Bears that lose their fear of people are more likely to be relocated or put down, and people who try to interact with them can be seriously hurt.

What can I do to help?

The bears at Red Rocks may have been looking for food or shelter, but their visit is also a reminder of how much we affect animals' lives without even noticing.

If we want to prevent more moments like these, then we need to start by protecting the wild spaces animals need to survive.

Supporting some of your local conservation efforts, staying informed on the topic, being aware when visiting outdoor areas, and safely storing food and trash can make a big difference. And, if you ever come across any of these lovely animals looking for something to eat, remember to keep a safe distance.

