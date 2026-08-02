Britain's red panda sisters head to France to help save their species

At their first veterinary check, both cubs were found to be underweight.

After being born on the Isle of Wight, two red panda sisters have now been sent to France in a move aimed at supporting the future of an endangered species.

For the zoo team that raised them, the transfer is both an emotional farewell and an important conservation achievement.

What happened?

At Amazon World Zoo Park, Xiao Mei and Xiao Bao, known as Mei and Bao, were born to mother Xiao Xing and father Flint on June 17, 2025, according to On The Wight.

Their arrival was an important milestone for the park, where successful red panda breeding is viewed as a meaningful contribution to the species' future.

They have since been transferred to Parc de l'Auxois in France through the EAZA Ex-situ Programme, which matches endangered animals for breeding using factors including genetics, age, and health.

At their first veterinary check, both cubs were found to be underweight. To help them gain strength, senior keepers gave them puppy-milk feeds during the day while their mother continued caring for them at night.

Their mother later died from age-related illnesses, but staff continued tracking the cubs closely with regular weigh-ins, constant nest box camera checks, and ongoing monitoring.

Over time, they recovered and grew into healthy young adults ready to join the wider European breeding network.

Why does it matter?

Red pandas are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the threats facing them are increasing.

Fewer than 10,000 are believed to remain in the wild, and the Red Panda Network estimates that the population has declined by 50% over the past 20 years.

The goal of managed breeding programs such as the EEP is to preserve genetic diversity among captive animals. By reducing inbreeding, they help keep future conservation options open as wild red pandas face habitat loss, climate change, and poaching.

What's being done?

Amazon World has taken part in EAZA conservation work for more than two decades.

Mei and Bao's move illustrates that system in practice, with animals cared for by one institution and then placed where they can best support the shared population.

The park plans to remain involved. Another female red panda is expected to arrive in the next few months and will be paired with Flint.

As Head Keeper Rachel Patrick put it, "Watching these two incredible female red pandas grow from tiny cubs into independent young adults has been an absolute highlight for our entire keeping team."

She added, "While we will miss their playful energy daily, sending them to France is a vital step forward for the international breeding programme."

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