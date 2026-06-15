2 red foxes tumble around and play in quiet field: 'Sibling energy'

A grassy field became the setting for a lively bout of play in a wildlife video featuring two red foxes chasing, tumbling, and mock-wrestling.

What happened?

A Reddit post featuring the foxes in the forum r/NatureIsF******Lit picked up more than 1,700 upvotes. The post is titled, "Two red foxes playing around," and features a picture by photographer Alastair Marsh.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows the pair jumping over the grass, both with comical facial expressions. One of the foxes can be seen grabbing the other, who appears to be on the verge of tumbling to the ground.

Why does it matter?

Known for being intelligent and adaptable, foxes also come across here as curious, playful animals that use such interactions for social bonding.

Likewise, foxes are often associated with stealth and survival, but photos like this show another side of wild animals: play, energy, and social behavior. Behaviors like this can also help teach them skills like stealth and hunting in a safe setting without the threat of injury.

They are also highly adaptable animals and can live near farms, fields, forests, and even suburban edges, but they still need healthy ecosystems with food, shelter, and room to roam.

What are people saying?

The comments quickly turned the foxes' roughhousing into a comedy bit.

Among the reactions, one user referred to the fox's face, which appeared to be on its way to tumbling to the ground, writing, "This is when he knew, he messed up."

Some replies, though, focused less on the chaos and more on how cute the whole thing looked.

"Aaw, they're helping each other doing somersaults! Never give up on your gymnastics dreams, pups!" one commenter wrote, while another captured the mood more simply: "Sibling energy."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.