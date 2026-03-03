Officials issue warning as dozens of US cities shatter extreme heat records in winter: 'Above the historical average'

The final days of winter felt more like the middle of summer in some parts of the South last week. The United States' hot spot last Thursday soared well past 100 degrees. If the temperature is verified, it would be the hottest ever recorded during meteorological winter in the entire U.S.

"At least 20 new record highs were set across California, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday," reported Fox Weather. The mercury climbed highest in Texas, where temperatures climbed into the triple digits.

Falcon Dam in southern Texas, located about 65 miles south of Laredo and around 115 miles northwest of Brownsville, reached a staggering 106 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 27.

If the National Centers for Environmental Information confirms the preliminary data, it would set a new record for the hottest temperature recorded in the U.S. during the meteorological winter period of December through February.

The following day saw record heat in several spots in Texas. San Antonio set a record high of 85 on Saturday. Other records on the final day of February included 89 in San Angelo, 88 in Abilene, 87 in Austin, and 88 in Wichita Falls.

After Friday's scorcher in the southern part of the Lone Star State, forecasters were calling for unseasonable warmth to continue through the weekend and into the start of this week, but they tempered the temperatures a bit.

"Instead of temperatures being 30 degrees above the historical average, they will tend to be 15-20 degrees above average," noted AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

The temperatures in southern Texas should remain well above average through the end of the week, peaking on Friday. Computer forecast models suggest highs will hit the lower 90s in the region surrounding Falcon Dam early this week, and possibly climb into the middle 90s for Thursday and Friday.

Portions of western Texas are also feeling the heat early this week with near-record highs expected today and tomorrow. The Midland/Odessa National Weather Service Office is calling for highs in the region to reach the lower to middle 90s, around 15 to 20 degrees above average.

The southern tip of Texas will continue to be the nation's hot spot this week. The number of people facing moderate HeatRisk should nearly double from Thursday to Friday. Moderate HeatRisk, category two out of four, has impacts on "those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without cooling/hydration, and some health systems and industries," cautioned the National Weather Service.

Texas didn't just have a warm end to winter; the state had a warm winter overall. It was one of several states in the western half of the country that experienced an unusually warm season.

The warmth this winter from the west of the Mississippi to the West Coast more than made up for the unusually cold winter in the eastern half of the country. According to a report by climatologist Brian Brettschneider, that factor made it the second-warmest winter on record for the U.S.

More record heat is sure to come in 2026, a year that is virtually guaranteed to rank among Earth's warmest on record. The January global climate report issued by the National Centers for Environmental Information revealed the planet had its fifth-warmest January on record.

Though March has just started, scientists already say there is a 99.9% chance this year will rank among the top 10 warmest. There's an 85% chance it will be a top five warmest year on record.

