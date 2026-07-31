Colorado's razorback sucker moved from endangered to threatened after 30 years of recovery effort

A native fish once pushed to the brink in the Colorado River Basin has reached a rare conservation milestone after more than three decades of recovery work.

As North Forty News reported, the razorback sucker has officially been reclassified from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

What happened?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) celebrated the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service making the downlisting final.

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife fully supports this decision, which validates more than three decades of collaborative recovery work across multiple states and river basins," declared CPW Native Aquatic Species Manager Jenn Logan in the release.

The group's effort brought together states and Tribes as well as federal and state agencies, water users, hydropower groups, and conservation organizations.

The razorback sucker was listed as endangered in 1991 after dams fragmented its habitat and nonnative fish preyed on the remaining wild populations, according to CPW. Native to the Colorado River Basin, the fish is known for the pronounced bony ridge behind its head and is one of North America's largest sucker species.

More than three decades of work through the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program and the San Juan River Basin Recovery Implementation Program led to the downlisting.

Why does it matter?

At a time when many plants and animals are in decline, a downlisting offers evidence that coordinated conservation action can improve the outlook for native wildlife.

Healthier rivers support recreation, local economies, and the ecosystems communities rely on. Collaboration among agencies, schools, and local organizations also helps support habitat and water stewardship.

What's being done?

Recovery work is continuing. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the next phase of management will focus on maintaining river flows, adding wetland habitat, stocking native fish, and addressing pressures that could slow recovery.

"While the razorback sucker still faces challenges, especially during drought years like this one, the species status has improved," Logan said in the release. "This milestone is proof that dedicated partnerships, habitat management, and education can reverse the trajectory of our native species."

Education remains a major part of that work. For more than 20 years, CPW and the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program have run the Classroom Aquarium Program, in which Grand Valley students from kindergarten through eighth grade raise razorback suckers and release them into the Colorado River each spring.

The agency also supports a student-run hatchery at Palisade High School, where students have helped rear and release more than 1,500 native fish while gaining hands-on experience in fisheries biology.

Outreach is also extending beyond schools. Through a partnership with the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers baseball club, fans at Suplizio Field can see live razorback suckers and learn about the recovery work that helped improve the species' future.

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