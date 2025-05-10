Experts stunned after discovering rare species in major metropolitan area: 'An exciting development'

Conservationists are thrilled about the possibilities after a rare gecko sighting in New Zealand's largest metropolitan area.

Two Raukawa geckos, which have been classified as "at risk" in Auckland, were spotted during a survey in the region, home to more than 1.5 million people on the North Island.

As Our Auckland reports, ecologist Miranda Bennett spotted the rare lizard while working in the park, the name of which wasn't disclosed, in 2023. That prompted the site survey to determine whether this was a single sighting or if there could be a large population in an unexpected area.

"Finding a mainland population of Raukawa geckos would be a game-changer for our conservation efforts," Bennett told Our Auckland. "The discovery would underscore the importance of continued monitoring and protection of our natural spaces. Who knows what else we might find?"

Gray and brown and about 3.5 inches long, the Raukawa gecko has a shockingly long life expectancy of roughly 40 years. They are common across New Zealand but not in the Auckland area, which is what made this sighting so intriguing.

Auckland Council member Richard Hills, chairman of the Planning and Policy Committee, called the finding "an exciting development."

"Knowing which species are living in our neighbourhoods supports local conservation efforts through native plantings and predator control," he told Our Auckland. "Finding a New Zealand forest gecko … is a reminder that we need to do more to protect all our native species."

Along with their long lifespans, these geckos are also known for their ability to survive difficult conditions. They can detach their tails to distract predators, and their sticky feet allow them to walk vertically or upside down.

They also play a key role in pollination, showing why the finding of any at-risk animal can be so important. Protecting habitats and reintroducing rare species can be vital to the health of ecosystems, as these species oftentimes play key roles in the ecological balance and health of native plants and wildlife.

