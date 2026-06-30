California hiker airlifted after suspected venomous snakebite near Montecito Peak

Warmer weather is driving more rattlesnake activity on area trails and in the backcountry.

Warmer weather is driving more rattlesnake activity on area trails and in the backcountry, Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue said.

Recently, a 22-year-old woman had to be airlifted from Cold Springs Trail after a snake bit her.

What happened?

Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue said the hiker was near Montecito Peak and about 1.5 miles up the trail when she was bitten on the ankle, Edhat reported.

At 10:55 a.m. on April 6, responders from Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue, Montecito Fire and the county Air Support Unit were sent out to find her and provide treatment.

According to Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue, Santa Barbara County Fire Air Support Unit Copter 308 later located the woman on the Ridge Trail. Montecito Fire paramedics also alerted Cottage Hospital so staff could prepare for her arrival.

Officials did not confirm the snake species, but the Montecito Fire Department said her symptoms prompted "a full emergency response for a venomous snakebite."

In the rescue update, officials said firefighters from Montecito Fire Squad 91 reached the woman on the trail, began treatment, and then transferred her to Copter 308 for an airlift to the hospital shortly before noon.

"Stay aware, stay prepared, and enjoy the outdoors safely," officials urged.

Why does it matter?

Rattlesnakes are a normal part of the ecosystem and usually are not aggressive, but they may act defensively if threatened, Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue said.

Most bites happen when people crowd a snake or try to handle it, Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue said.

The safety advice is straightforward. Stay on established trails, avoid brush and tall grass, watch where you step or place your hands, and keep children and dogs close.

If a bite does happen, Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue says to call 911 right away, keep the person calm and still, and avoid myths like using ice, cutting the wound, or trying to remove venom by mouth. Quick medical care can be critical.

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