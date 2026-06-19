Garage rattlesnake hiding behind boxes 'just wanted to go, go, go' as relocator eased it into a bucket

"Was very gentle with the tongs to make sure it wasn't injured in the process."

After a rattlesnake was found tucked behind boxes, a now-circulating TikTok shows just how carefully the situation had to be handled. Rather than trying to move it themselves, those involved called a relocation line, leading to a tense but controlled rescue.

What happened?

After someone spotted a rattlesnake in a garage, Rattlesnake Solutions, an Arizona-based snake removal and research group, filmed their response and uploaded it to TikTok.

"A rattlesnake hiding out in a garage resulted in a call to our relocation line," the group said. After searching the garage, the snake was found behind some boxes and carefully placed into a bucket.

@rattlesnake.solutions A rattlesnake hiding out in a garage resulted in a call to our relocation line. Austin searched and was able to find it behind some boxes, and got it in the bucket carefully. This one just wanted to go go go, so he was very gentle with the tongs to make sure it wasn't injured in the process. 24/7 Snake Removal & Prevention: Phoenix-metro: 480-237-9975 Tucson-metro: 520-308-6211 https://rattlesnakesolutions.com ♬ original sound - Rattlesnake Solutions

"This one just wanted to go go go," Rattlesnake Solutions wrote in the caption. Luckily, Austin, the person handling the situation, "was very gentle with the tongs to make sure it wasn't injured in the process."

Why does it matter?

Encounters like this often have a strong human element. Garages, sheds, and other built spaces can provide shade, shelter, and convenient hiding spots, particularly in places where neighborhoods expand into or overlap with natural habitat. Human development can also disrupt ecosystems, pushing animals into closer contact with people.

Safe relocation matters. Venomous snakes can pose a serious risk if they are cornered or startled, but they also serve an important ecological function by helping control rodent populations. Killing or mishandling them can be dangerous for people and harmful to the surrounding environment.

A calm, trained response can help avoid bites, injuries, or an unnecessary, deadly encounter for the snake. Instead of attempting a risky DIY removal, calling a professional lowers the likelihood of bites and injuries.

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