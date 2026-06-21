Colorado cops wrangle rattlesnake near high school, then cannot get it out of patrol car

"Imagine getting arrested and there's a rattlesnake back there."

A snake-removal call outside of a Colorado high school ended with an awkwardly funny twist.

After officers got the rattlesnake into a patrol car, they had a harder time persuading it to leave.

What happened?

With warmer weather bringing more snakes out in Colorado, officers in Commerce City were sent to Adams City High School after a rattlesnake showed up on school property, according to KKTV.

The police department's video shows officers using a catch pole to secure the snake and transport it in a patrol car to a nearby field. Once there, though, the reptile did not seem especially interested in making its exit.

Instead of a simple release, the stop turned into another round of maneuvering as officers worked to guide the rattlesnake out of the vehicle and into the grass.

Why does it matter?

While this encounter ended without injuries, wildlife sightings are becoming more common in places where human development overlaps with animal habitat.

Schools, roads, neighborhoods, and parking lots are often built close to the same open spaces snakes use to hunt, hide, and sun themselves.

A rattlesnake near a school is an obvious safety concern, but it also reflects how often wild animals must navigate human spaces. In many cases, these encounters are less about animals "invading" neighborhoods than they are about people expanding into areas wildlife already uses.

Rather than killing the snake, officers moved it, giving it a better chance of survival while also reducing the risk that it could threaten people.

What are people saying?

After the Commerce City Police Department shared a video of the ordeal on Facebook, commenters joyfully joked about the encounter.

One commenter wrote, "Did you pat it down before placing [it] in the patrol vehicle?"

Another person added, "Imagine getting arrested and there's a rattlesnake back there."

A third commenter joked, "That spicy noodle would not be riding behind me in my patrol car."

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