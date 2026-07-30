Colorado dad's rattlesnake bite on hike shows why fast treatment matters

"It wasn't a devastating pain, more like when you get a thorn stuck in your ski."

A Mother's Day hike in northern Colorado turned into a medical emergency after a rattlesnake bit a 39-year-old father of two on the leg, forcing him to be airlifted to the hospital.

What happened?

While out with his wife and children on the trails on May 10, Cody Neidert felt a sudden sharp pain in his left leg.

Neidert quickly realized that he had been bitten by a rattlesnake, telling UCHealth Today, "It wasn't a devastating pain, more like when you get a thorn stuck in your ski. I immediately knew. I looked and saw the snake coiled at the base of the rock and saw the rattle, about the size of a thumb."

Swelling began immediately, and he started to feel tingling and numbness in his body and mouth, along with light-headedness, UCHealth reported.

Paramedics reached him on foot, but a UCHealth LifeLine helicopter was called, and antivenom was started during the flight, according to the outlet. He then spent three days in the hospital receiving further antivenom treatment.

Why does it matter?

On nature paths that cut through native habitats, wildlife encounters can happen with little warning.

Late spring and summer are when Colorado sees the most rattlesnake bites, UCHealth explained, because the snakes often bask in the warmth on rocks and open trails used by hikers, walkers, and cyclists.

Even though bites are uncommon, they can be serious. Nationally, there are about 7,000-8,000 venomous snake bites each year, usually resulting in fewer than 5 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About a quarter of rattlesnake bites are "dry bites," meaning no venom enters the victim's body, although Neidert's was not a dry bite. Without quick treatment, venomous bites can lead to severe swelling, bruising, bleeding, circulation problems, and even death.

When you are in snake country, it's important to pay attention to where you step and where you place your hands, especially around rocks and brush. Do not ever try to touch or move a snake.

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