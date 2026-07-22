Ratsnake stuck in glue trap for days gets olive-oil rescue, and changes one man's mind

A ratsnake that spent days stuck in a glue trap appears to have gotten a second chance thanks to a patient olive-oil rescue, and the episode may have changed the finder's mind for good.

The story also points to a larger issue: Human-made hazards and easy food sources often pull wild animals into dangerous encounters that might otherwise be avoided.

What happened?

On a Reddit thread posted to Reddit's r/snakes community, the rescuer said a wild snake had been removed from a glue trap and was being kept overnight with water, heat, and a place to hide before release.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Glue traps are awful gonna keep this guy overnight to get some water and rest before releasing. Happy to report no injuries," the poster wrote.

Elsewhere in the comments, the rescuer said the animal was likely a local ratsnake and may have been coming around for chicken eggs. They also said the snake may have been stuck since Thursday.

When a commenter mentioned how terrible glue traps are, the original poster wrote, "I agree, the finder said he's never using one again so props to him at least for not hurting the snake or trying to get him out himself."

Why does it matter?

Glue traps are widely criticized because they do not kill instantly and can leave animals trapped for hours or even days, causing dehydration, stress, torn skin, and other injuries.

In this case, the poster said the snake's "mouth was partially glued open," a sign of how quickly these devices can become cruel for animals they were never meant to catch.

The incident also appears to have been shaped by human activity on both sides. The snake was reportedly drawn to the property because it had been feasting on the finder's chicken eggs, and then it ran into a man-made trap.

That pattern is common in human-wildlife conflict. Backyard chickens, pet food, unsecured feed, and pest-control tools can all create unintended risks for wildlife while also causing stressful problems for homeowners.

What can I do?

Avoid glue traps whenever possible, especially outdoors or in places where non-target animals can get caught. If pest control is needed, exclusion methods such as sealing entry points, securing food sources, and removing attractants are often safer first steps.

If you find a wild snake or other animal stuck, do not yank it free. The OP said, "I started to get worried once he was able to start moving his head but luckily I got enough oil back there so he didn't tear his scales off."

Handling wildlife can be risky for both people and animals, so contacting a local wildlife rehabilitator, animal control office, or experienced snake rescuer is often the safest option.

People with backyard coops can also reduce future run-ins by protecting eggs, reinforcing enclosures, and keeping areas around feed tidy.

"Pleasures mine, gotta help the local wildlife when I can," the OP wrote.

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