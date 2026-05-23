Illinois neighbors say over 100 rats were trapped at one home as infestation spreads

"We're freaking out because the rats are coming from this house, affecting every other house around them."

Residents in one Illinois neighborhood say a rat problem that began in 2024 is now spiraling as warmer weather arrives.

Neighbors along Pine Grove Avenue in unincorporated Bensenville told Fox Chicago they believe a single property is the main source of many of the rats, which are appearing in nearby yards, garages, and on siding.

Residents in the White Pines neighborhood said the rat issue has persisted since 2024 and is worsening. They shared photos that, according to Fox Chicago, were taken in recent months and showed rodents near homes and in yards, while some reported property damage and health risks.

One resident, Kristin Henry, said the issue has been especially severe at one property. She said live traps at that property caught more than 100 rats over roughly two to three months two summers ago. Other neighbors said rats are now showing up well beyond that address.

Tyler Shawaluk, who moved into the neighborhood in October, told Fox Chicago that he began noticing rats in his garage and damage to his siding soon after. Longtime resident Jim Brill said that he contacted the station because he felt the county's response had not kept up with the problem.

Rat infestations can quickly become more than a nuisance. Residents said they are worried about contamination, foul odors, damage to homes, and the risk of exposure to disease, including illnesses associated with rodents.

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The situation also highlights how human activity can help fuel wildlife conflicts. Rats tend to thrive where they can find easy shelter and food, including in cluttered properties, debris-filled yards, unsecured trash, and buildings with untreated structural issues. In this case, county officials said yard violations have been addressed, but the interior of the home at the center of complaints still needs to be cleaned.

Neighbors described being unable to comfortably use their backyards, and one said the odor from dead rats has made daily life miserable. As temperatures rise, residents fear the infestation could continue expanding if conditions remain favorable.

According to Fox Chicago, DuPage County said it has been trying to address the White Pines rat problem since the fall of 2024, including by starting a rat abatement program and retaining a professional exterminator.

Officials said DuPage County Community Services Adult Protective Services is helping the property owner find someone to assist with the interior cleanup.

Fox Chicago also reported the county said it is ready to continue extermination efforts, but only after the interior of the residence is cleaned up. For nearby residents, that means the next phase of progress may depend on addressing the conditions that continue to give rats a place to live and reproduce.

In the meantime, homeowners dealing with rodents are often advised to seal openings, secure garbage, remove outdoor food sources, and document problems early when reporting them to local officials.

"It's gross, you can't sit in the backyard. You have rats running around, not to mention the smell," Shawaluk said, according to Fox Chicago.

"We're freaking out because the rats are coming from this house, affecting every other house around them," Brill said.

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