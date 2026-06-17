Rare four-eyed turtle found in woman's yard is released back into the wild

Four-eyed turtles currently inhabit areas across China, Vietnam, and Laos.

In Hue, Vietnam, one resident's unexpected backyard visitor turned out to be a rare protected turtle, which has now been released into the wild.

Believing the animal might belong to a protected species, the resident quickly alerted authorities, which led to its rescue and eventual return to the wilderness.

What happened?

On June 14, local officials and forest rangers were notified by Phan Thi Hong Van, a resident of Binh Dien Commune in Hue, after she spotted an odd-looking turtle that had wandered into her yard, per DTI News.

Officials quickly came to assess the animal and determined that the turtle, which weighed about two-thirds of a pound, was a four-eyed turtle. In Vietnam, the species is protected as a part of Group IIB, which covers "endangered, precious, and rare forest animals"

Four-eyed turtles currently inhabit areas across China, Vietnam, and Laos, but threats have seriously reduced their population numbers. One major threat relates to human demand for its shells. Yet, the turtle faces a variety of other threats, including habitat loss and a predatory pet trade. Now, the IUCN categorizes the turtle as critically endangered.

TL Channel shared images of the turtle from the Hue City Forest Protection Department on YouTube.

Officials in Hue also recently received a report of another rare species, a yellow-headed box turtle, from Kim Long Ward resident Dao Van An. The yellow-headed box turtle falls under Group IB, the country's highest protection level for endangered wildlife, reported DTI News.

Why does it matter?

Rare species can be especially vulnerable to habitat loss, trafficking, and accidental harm. When residents contact wildlife authorities instead of keeping, selling, or mishandling an animal, it can improve the survival chances of species already under pressure.

Those choices also help protect biodiversity, which supports healthier ecosystems for both wildlife and people. Local communities often have a role to play in protecting the natural world close to home.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.