California rescuers return 4 rare spotted skunks to the wild, including an orphan flown 400 miles

A rare group of skunks just got a second chance in California. After weeks of rehabilitation, four western spotted skunks, including an orphan that was transported from more than 400 miles away to recover with the others, have been released back into the wild by the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center.

What happened?

Because western spotted skunks usually live in California's remote forested areas, the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center does not often see them as patients. Even so, the facility recently took in six of the animals, according to People.

One of those young animals arrived after being orphaned. Flying Tails Animal Rescue brought it from more than 400 miles away so it could recover with the group.

The center released four skunks once staff determined they had reached the needed weight and developmental milestones. They were returned to a remote part of Valley Center, California, and the long-distance orphan was among them.

Autumn Welch, wildlife operations manager at the Ramona Wildlife Center, said, "We have never seen this many western spotted skunks in a single season before."

"Because they are more reclusive than striped skunks, they require very specific care and even more secluded release sites to ensure they can stay wild," Welch explained.

The other two spotted skunks remain in care and are expected to be released within the next month or two.

Why does it matter?

Humans do not often come across western spotted skunks, partly because they are mainly active at night. They are about the size of house cats and are known for a distinctive defense display that resembles a handstand.

According to research from the University of Minnesota, the western spotted skunk population dropped sharply in the 1940s and has kept declining since.

When native wildlife disappears, ecosystems can become less resilient.

What's being done?

Wildlife experts kept caring for the skunks until the animals reached the necessary developmental stage and weight for release.

That work also meant rehabilitating animals that came from different situations, including the orphaned skunk.

The two remaining skunks are still being readied for release.

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