Rare footage shows a platypus male shadowing a female through an Australian creek

They are shy, semiaquatic mammals that often surface only briefly.

Courtship among platypuses — one of Australia's hardest animals to spot in the wild — has been shown in new footage from a wildlife creator in Queensland.

The short creekside clip shows a male following a female through the water while she seems to assess him.

What happened?

"My first Platypus courtship for the season 💚," the caption said, describing footage from Queensland wildlife creator Suzanne Pearson (@s.u.e.j.o.y) of a seasonal interaction many people never get to witness around creeks and waterways.

"During the breeding season, a male will closely follow a female through the creek, patiently pursuing her as she decides whether he's worthy of her attention," the Instagram caption explained.

Why does it matter?

Platypuses are famously difficult to spot. They are shy, semiaquatic mammals that often surface only briefly, so most people are lucky to catch sight of one at all — let alone witness courtship behavior.

Footage like this can help people better understand how much life is unfolding in healthy creeks and river systems that might otherwise seem quiet from the bank.

When animals are breeding and behaving naturally, it can be an encouraging sign that the habitat is supporting native wildlife.

Platypuses rely on clean waterways, stable banks, and abundant food sources.

What can I do?

If you are visiting creeks, rivers, or wetlands where platypuses live, keeping your distance and staying quiet gives the animals the best chance to continue their natural behavior undisturbed.

It also helps to support the places where these encounters are possible. Local conservation groups, habitat restoration efforts, and waterway cleanups can all contribute to healthier ecosystems for native species, especially animals as sensitive to habitat quality as platypuses.

Even small choices can make a difference when spending time outdoors: Stick to marked paths, avoid leaving litter behind, and keep pets away from habitat edges where wildlife may be resting or passing through.

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