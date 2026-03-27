Biologist stunned after spotting rare, endangered marten lurking in tree: 'It ... was vocalizing at me'

Generally, they're hard to spot, given their very small size and elusiveness.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources biologist Alexander Streitz got the perfect surprise when he was out trying to land a hair sample of an elusive woodland creature.

The very creature was literally calling out to him. WDNR posted the exciting footage on its Facebook account of an American marten in its element.

People Magazine had more on the video, which took place earlier this winter. For Streitz, he first encountered the animal before it scurried into the trees.

"I observed the mustelid on the road and got out to see if I could see where it had gone, only to hear it had run up the large aspen tree near the road and was vocalizing at me," Streitz said in the Facebook post's caption.

Seeing the animal run around, make high-pitched squeaking calls, and jump from tree to tree is an uncommon occurrence. For one thing, the animal is an endangered mammal in Wisconsin, per WDNR.

Habitat loss and overtrapping caused the numbers of American martens to fall greatly in the early 1900s, according to a WDNR document. The species has been reintroduced to a few forested areas in the northern part of the state but remains vulnerable to inadvertent capture.

Generally, they're hard to spot, given their very small size and elusiveness. They frequently hide under snow in the winter months or safely below or within downed or open trees year-round.

As part of efforts to learn more about their habitats, populations, and health, researchers are tracking them using non-invasive techniques. One is using "hair snares," which collect small hair samples from animals after luring them into wooded areas.

Scientists can then tap into DNA analysis to learn more about the animals. In checking out areas where they live in hopes of landing a sample, you might sometimes get lucky enough to see one in the flesh. The video wowed Facebook commenters.

"I had the privilege of watching a pair play in the trees in Alcona county in the 80's!" one shared. "I was young and didn't realize I'd never see it again."

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