Experts thrilled by stunning turnaround of 'treasure' creatures: 'Years of fantastic efforts'

A rare butterfly native to Northern Ireland is making a comeback after a decades-long decline in population.

Called a "treasure" of the countryside, the territory of the marsh fritillary butterfly once spanned across the United Kingdom and Ireland, but in recent history, the species has struggled.

Experts said that from 1985 to 2019, its population dropped by 43%. But volunteers with the charity Butterfly Conservation have recently recorded rebounding numbers after a patch of good weather.

While surveying the butterfly's known nesting spots, volunteers at one site counted 53 nests, up from 24 in 2024. Another site was found to have 139 nests, compared to just 24 the year before.

The conservation manager for Butterfly Conservation, Rose Cremin, said it's not just the weather at play. "The years of fantastic efforts by our volunteers and the farmers and landowners we work with are paying off," she said, per the BBC.

Butterfly populations are declining at a rapid rate worldwide. Studies show that the total abundance of species in the United States dropped by about 22% from 2000 to 2020. In the United Kingdom, 8% of native species have become extinct since 1976, while the remaining species have declined by 50% since 1990.

Species protection is crucial to humans' existence on Earth.

Every plant and animal in an ecosystem is important and, when harmed or removed, it can have serious effects. Butterflies, for example, are pollinators, without which plants can't grow. That leaves food supplies for humans and other species in jeopardy.

The population boom is an incredible example of what can be done to combat the impacts of climate change.

Average people can join in the fight to protect animal and plant species with simple actions. Just starting a garden with native plants can have a tremendous impact on a local ecosystem. Native plants provide shelter and food for animals and can outcompete invasive plants.

