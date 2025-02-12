  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials launch project to save unlikely yet incredible creatures — here's why apex predators need our help

"They are … vital players in maintaining the balance of ecosystems."

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: iStock

A hopeful new project has been launched in England to protect birds of prey such as buzzards, kestrels, and owls. A grant from the U.K.'s National Lottery Heritage Fund is enabling more research into the species. 

The project will run for three years, during which it will implement new nesting boxes and monitor the birds for the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and Sheffield City Council's Ecology Unit.

BTO hopes to "provide essential data on breeding numbers, productivity, and nest locations — which are highly valued by the organisations that work to conserve raptors across the U.K.," as Will Warhurst from the group told the BBC.

Group chair Clair Baker told the BBC: "Our local community are very fond of watching their local birds and will be thrilled to know that work is being implemented which will hopefully safeguard their presence in the area."

Indeed, some species are at low levels in England, so conservation measures such as these are important.

Preserving biodiversity is the overall goal of conservation. Without this imperative, keystone species that maintain a healthy ecosystem can dwindle, threatening the livelihood of wildlife and sometimes even humans

HawkWatch put it best as they explained that raptors (or birds of prey) "are not just indicators of environmental health; they are also keystone species, vital players in maintaining the balance of ecosystems."

HawkWatch added: "As apex predators, they help regulate prey populations, preventing the overpopulation of species that could otherwise wreak havoc on vegetation and agricultural land."

Without the grant, the group explained that the research would not have been possible. Baker told the BBC: "We're really excited about it, we're hoping the community will get involved and it'll bring them together, and it's nice to be doing something positive for the environment."

