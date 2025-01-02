  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tribe becomes 1st in US history to pass unprecedented constitutional amendment: 'It is our responsibility to protect her'

by Yei Ling Ma
In October, the Rappahannock Tribe — a federally recognized tribe in Virginia — became the first U.S. tribe to safeguard rights of nature for a state river in its constitution, Mongabay reported. This unprecedented tribal constitutional amendment establishes the Rappahannock River's legal entity status and its inherent right to "naturally exist, flourish, regenerate, and evolve," per Mongabay.

The Rappahannock River, the longest free-flowing river in the East (approximately 195 miles long), according to American Rivers, is deeply rooted in the tribe's history. According to the tribe's website, 14 tribal villages were built on the northern side of the river. The southern bank served as the tribe's primary hunting ground. 

The Rappahannock River is "the Mother of [the tribe's] nation, who has provided sustenance to [the] tribe for thousands of years," Rappahannock Tribe Chief Anne Richardson described, per Mongabay. "It is our responsibility to protect her."

With the new constitutional amendments, any member of the tribe may launch a civil case, on behalf of the River, against another party. This includes any activity that might threaten the River, including fracking, water contamination by chemicals, or other river activities that may disturb or harm aquatic life. This discourages rash decisions that affect the health of the river, as well as communities that depend on it for livelihood. 

Writing this right of nature into the tribe's constitution is a testament to the foundational significance of protecting and restoring this vital waterway for the Rappahannock Tribe.

Establishing rights of nature is a growing movement worldwide. Ecuador recognized environmental rights of nature in the country's constitution as early as 2008, according to Cornell University. Earlier this year, Aruba proposed a constitutional amendment to grant legal protections to nature.

"Thank you Rappahannock Nation!" one user commented on the Mongabay report. "Codifying rights for nature and ending ecocide are necessary to protect Mother Earth."

